Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PEBO. Piper Sandler downgraded Peoples Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James downgraded Peoples Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stephens started coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Peoples Bancorp to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peoples Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.00.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

Peoples Bancorp stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.86. The company had a trading volume of 577 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,288. The stock has a market cap of $849.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.89. Peoples Bancorp has a 1 year low of $25.63 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.85 and a 200 day moving average of $29.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Peoples Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 23.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEBO. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $8,136,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 271.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 157,391 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $3,302,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 221,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 66,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.