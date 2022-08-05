Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Trading Up 1.3 %
PEBK stock opened at $26.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.61. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s payout ratio is 31.30%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEBK. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 4th quarter worth $2,035,000. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 4th quarter worth $8,543,000. Petiole USA ltd bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 4th quarter worth $525,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 4th quarter worth $466,000. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 45,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.
