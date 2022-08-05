Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Trading Up 1.3 %

PEBK stock opened at $26.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.61. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Get Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina alerts:

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s payout ratio is 31.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina news, COO William D. Cable sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $200,585.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,759.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina news, COO William D. Cable sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $200,585.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,759.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James S. Abernethy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $105,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,707. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,700 shares of company stock worth $332,265. Insiders own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEBK. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 4th quarter worth $2,035,000. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 4th quarter worth $8,543,000. Petiole USA ltd bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 4th quarter worth $525,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 4th quarter worth $466,000. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 45,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

(Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.