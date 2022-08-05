Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Has $17.42 Million Position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP grew its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,569 shares during the quarter. VanEck Agribusiness ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP owned about 0.85% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $17,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 480,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,848,000 after acquiring an additional 19,297 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter worth about $21,768,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 134,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,093,000 after buying an additional 15,537 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 124,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,061,000 after buying an additional 31,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 141.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,059,000 after buying an additional 73,209 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOO traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.66. 4,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,671. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a one year low of $81.29 and a one year high of $109.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.60.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

