Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Buys 80 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,419 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.3% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,856 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,009,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 273,223 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $157,335,000 after acquiring an additional 19,638 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 200,137 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $115,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COST traded down $4.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $538.48. 44,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,274,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $491.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $514.76. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Insider Activity

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $576.68.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.