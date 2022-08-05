Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.87 Million Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 0.9% of Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,616,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,887 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,489,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,575,246,000 after buying an additional 93,032 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,322 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,762,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,346,900,000 after acquiring an additional 165,889 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,959,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $966,940,000 after purchasing an additional 118,361 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.63. The stock had a trading volume of 151,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,032,145. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $88.53 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.64.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.