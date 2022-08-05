Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 173 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summitry LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,352.5% during the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 526,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,943,000 after purchasing an additional 490,697 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,327,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $161,617,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.3% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 18,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,356,078. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $73.74 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.09.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen set a $100.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Articles

