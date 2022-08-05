Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,338 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for 4.3% of Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $13,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

NASDAQ:FTCS traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.40. 3,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,720. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $66.86 and a 12-month high of $85.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

