Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,415 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,063 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Intel by 2,835.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $35.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,253,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,942,380. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $35.24 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $145.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.