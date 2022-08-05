Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Sells 91 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,793 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after buying an additional 1,212,093 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,086,911,000 after buying an additional 643,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,597,416 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,863,475,000 after buying an additional 211,062 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,739,460 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,821,679,000 after buying an additional 304,991 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,269,102 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,987,897,000 after buying an additional 427,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded up $3.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $433.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,972. The company has a market cap of $203.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $392.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $428.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $699.54.

Insider Activity

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen cut their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $591.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

