Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IUSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,084,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,950,000 after buying an additional 17,644,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,747,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,417,000 after buying an additional 4,765,174 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,372,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,321,000 after buying an additional 3,804,968 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 22,458,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,414,000 after buying an additional 2,512,565 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,951,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,714,000 after buying an additional 1,591,842 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

IUSB stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.41. 102,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,297,044. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $53.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.66.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%.

