Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $222.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.07 million. Perficient had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 27.60%. Perficient’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

Perficient Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Perficient stock traded down $2.94 on Friday, reaching $90.14. 3,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,052. Perficient has a 1-year low of $86.24 and a 1-year high of $153.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Perficient alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on PRFT. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Perficient in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Perficient from $133.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perficient

In related news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $480,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,568.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRFT. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,089 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Perficient in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Perficient by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,282 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Perficient by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Perficient in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $345,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perficient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.