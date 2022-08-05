Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Given New C$1.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Perpetual Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Perpetual Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PMT stock opened at C$1.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$68.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.02. Perpetual Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.23 and a 12-month high of C$1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Perpetual Energy ( TSE:PMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$24.95 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Perpetual Energy will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jeff Green sold 71,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.33, for a total value of C$94,737.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 570,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$756,524.65. In other Perpetual Energy news, Senior Officer Jeff Green sold 71,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.33, for a total value of C$94,737.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 570,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$756,524.65. Also, Senior Officer Linda Lee Mckean sold 26,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.59, for a total transaction of C$41,875.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 990,200 shares in the company, valued at C$1,569,467.

About Perpetual Energy

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

