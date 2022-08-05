Perpetual Protocol Trading Up 27% Over Last 7 Days (PERP)

Perpetual Protocol (PERP) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. In the last seven days, Perpetual Protocol has traded 27% higher against the US dollar. One Perpetual Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00004890 BTC on major exchanges. Perpetual Protocol has a market capitalization of $100.61 million and $50.46 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,173.03 or 0.99990000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003958 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003647 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002206 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00131729 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00033592 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00065346 BTC.
About Perpetual Protocol
Perpetual Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,775,000 coins. Perpetual Protocol’s official Twitter account is @perpprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Perpetual Protocol is perp.fi.
