Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Petershill Partners PLC (LON:PHLL – Get Rating) fell 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 228.50 ($2.80) and last traded at GBX 230 ($2.82). 221,890 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 768,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 230.50 ($2.82).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 385 ($4.72) price objective on shares of Petershill Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Petershill Partners Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £2.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 223.37.

Petershill Partners Company Profile

Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

