Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.75

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and traded as low as $0.73. Petrofac shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 1,065 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Petrofac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.72) price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Petrofac in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Petrofac from GBX 170 ($2.08) to GBX 180 ($2.21) in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.78.

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

