Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Curi Wealth Management LLC

Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.6% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 107,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Pfizer by 7.9% during the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 42,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1,080.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $424,525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505,371 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 82.2% during the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifePro Asset Management lifted its stake in Pfizer by 16.8% during the first quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 11,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $49.86 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $279.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 44.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on PFE. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

