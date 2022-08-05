Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,351,891,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 577.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,247,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $715,270,000 after acquiring an additional 10,440,786 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $608,919,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,553,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 1,080.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $424,525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505,371 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $49.15. The stock had a trading volume of 583,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,919,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.14. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $275.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 44.38% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on PFE. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

