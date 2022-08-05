Phantomx (PNX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14.00

Phantomx (PNX) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. During the last seven days, Phantomx has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. Phantomx has a market capitalization of $10,117.73 and $14.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantomx coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.45 or 0.00221966 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005067 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004861 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001463 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00008618 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $118.53 or 0.00511299 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Phantomx Coin Profile

Phantomx is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co.

Buying and Selling Phantomx

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantomx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantomx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

