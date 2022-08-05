Pi Financial Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF)

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Pi Financial increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cresco Labs in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. Pi Financial analyst J. Zandberg now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.13). Pi Financial currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cresco Labs’ current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share.

Get Cresco Labs alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Cresco Labs from C$19.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Cresco Labs from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Cresco Labs from C$12.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.58.

Cresco Labs Stock Performance

Cresco Labs stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Cresco Labs has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $11.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.87.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.10). Cresco Labs had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 37.03%. The business had revenue of $214.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.71 million.

Cresco Labs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cresco Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresco Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.