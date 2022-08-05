Pigeoncoin Reaches Market Cap of $204,932.19 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 5th. Over the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $204,932.19 and $4,087.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00014457 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000276 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000202 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin.

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

