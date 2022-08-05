Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 94.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,725 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.6% of Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.5% in the first quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 59,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 29,464 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 124,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 64,432 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.45. The company had a trading volume of 16,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,254. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.96 and a 200 day moving average of $43.89. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.64 and a 52-week high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

