Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDX. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA FNDX traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.98. 12,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,602. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.87 and its 200-day moving average is $55.58. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $49.49 and a 52-week high of $60.29.

