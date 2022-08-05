PIMCO High Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PHK)

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th.
PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.9% per year over the last three years.
PIMCO High Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:PHK opened at $5.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.59. PIMCO High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $7.09.
About PIMCO High Income Fund
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.
