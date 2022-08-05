PIMCO High Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PHK)

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th.

PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.9% per year over the last three years.

Get PIMCO High Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHK opened at $5.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.59. PIMCO High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $7.09.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO High Income Fund

About PIMCO High Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 234,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 12,113 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 15,634 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 45,262 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $433,000. Institutional investors own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.