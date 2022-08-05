Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) is Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s 7th Largest Position

Treasure Coast Financial Planning lowered its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,578 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for about 5.5% of Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Treasure Coast Financial Planning owned approximately 0.19% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $7,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2,262.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,661. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.75. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $93.07 and a twelve month high of $112.09.

