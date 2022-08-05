Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Grows Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,969 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises 3.7% of Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.35. 198,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,265,167. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $120.76.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Starbucks from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.92.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

