Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Has $249,000 Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Unilever were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Unilever by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Unilever by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UL traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.73. The stock had a trading volume of 84,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,349. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.15 and its 200 day moving average is $46.82. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.54 and a 52 week high of $57.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.4555 dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

