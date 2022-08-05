Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Has $978,000 Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 3M comprises approximately 1.0% of Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in 3M were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,380,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 254.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 306,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,479,000 after acquiring an additional 220,070 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,081 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 72,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,930,000 after acquiring an additional 17,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE:MMM traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.24. The company had a trading volume of 110,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,236,593. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. 3M has a 52 week low of $125.60 and a 52 week high of $202.77. The firm has a market cap of $83.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.60.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is 83.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,949.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,465 shares of company stock valued at $5,956,664 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MMM. Citigroup upped their price objective on 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on 3M from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.00.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

