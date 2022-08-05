Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,258 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,727 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,032,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 149.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 506,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $112,566,000 after purchasing an additional 303,001 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 2.2 %

Meta Platforms stock traded down $3.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,813,188. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $451.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,236 shares of company stock worth $8,958,728 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on META shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.98.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

