Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Raises Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PayPal Stock Performance
PayPal stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,810,824. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $296.70. The firm has a market cap of $110.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.74, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.75.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PayPal Company Profile
PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PayPal (PYPL)
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.