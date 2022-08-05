Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Raises Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,810,824. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $296.70. The firm has a market cap of $110.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.74, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.75.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.43.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

