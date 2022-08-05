Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Stock Rating Lowered by Stephens

Stephens cut shares of Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PING. DA Davidson downgraded Ping Identity from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Ping Identity from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays downgraded Ping Identity from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Ping Identity from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.10.

PING traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $27.96. The company had a trading volume of 245,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,150. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.25. Ping Identity has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.30 million. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 34.24%. Ping Identity’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ping Identity will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 164.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 175.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 229.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

