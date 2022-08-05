Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Pinnacle West Capital updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.90-$4.10 EPS.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $76.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.15. Pinnacle West Capital has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $81.25. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.32.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 70.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PNW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.62.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, SVP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $259,058.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pinnacle West Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter worth $527,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 116,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,113,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after buying an additional 37,340 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 9,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Featured Stories

