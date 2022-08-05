Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO William J. Ready Buys 222,551 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) CEO William J. Ready acquired 222,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.47 per share, with a total value of $5,000,720.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,551 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,720.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $22.53 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $66.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.68, a PEG ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.53 and a 200 day moving average of $22.64.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.19 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pinterest

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in Pinterest by 117.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 72.7% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,245,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,647,000 after buying an additional 524,424 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 533,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,403,000 after purchasing an additional 22,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 658,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,948,000 after purchasing an additional 19,115 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PINS. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Pinterest to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pinterest from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities set a $22.00 target price on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pinterest from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.76.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

