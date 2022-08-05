Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO William J. Ready Buys 222,551 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) CEO William J. Ready acquired 222,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.47 per share, with a total value of $5,000,720.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,551 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,720.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Pinterest Price Performance
Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $22.53 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $66.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.68, a PEG ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.53 and a 200 day moving average of $22.64.
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.19 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Pinterest
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have commented on PINS. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Pinterest to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pinterest from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities set a $22.00 target price on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pinterest from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.76.
About Pinterest
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pinterest (PINS)
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
- Can FuelCell Energy Surge Higher This Year?
- Is It Time to Take a Ride on Cedar Fair Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.