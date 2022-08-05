Piper Sandler Cuts Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target to $31.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 18.70% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $115.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zillow Group to $42.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Zillow Group stock opened at $38.13 on Friday. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $28.76 and a twelve month high of $112.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 1.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $150,490.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,796.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $150,490.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,796.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $80,977.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,867,020.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,641 shares of company stock worth $993,503. Insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 30,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 166.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 13,050 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 120.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Zillow Group by 12.5% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. 20.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.