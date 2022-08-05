Piper Sandler Raises Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target to $265.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.00.

Amgen Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $246.36. 73,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,419,541. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $245.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.75. Amgen has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $131.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.56.

Insider Activity

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen will post 17.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amgen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

