Pirate Chain Achieves Market Cap of $97.84 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00002182 BTC on exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $97.84 million and approximately $155,405.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.99 or 0.00293306 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00124874 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00078989 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003370 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000315 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 193,460,031 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.