Pirate Chain (ARRR) 24-Hour Volume Hits $110,603.00

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00002201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $99.15 million and $110,603.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.02 or 0.00296440 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00126068 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00078924 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003370 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000301 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 40.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 193,466,727 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

