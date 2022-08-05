Pitbull 24 Hour Volume Reaches $682,207.00 (PIT)

Pitbull (PIT) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. One Pitbull coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Pitbull has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. Pitbull has a market cap of $35.00 million and $682,207.00 worth of Pitbull was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pitbull alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.26 or 0.00623004 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00014671 BTC.

Pitbull Profile

Pitbull’s official Twitter account is @BscPitbull.

Pitbull Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pitbull directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pitbull should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pitbull using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pitbull Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pitbull and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.