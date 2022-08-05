Pitbull 24 Hour Volume Reaches $682,207.00 (PIT)

Pitbull (PIT) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. One Pitbull coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Pitbull has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. Pitbull has a market cap of $35.00 million and $682,207.00 worth of Pitbull was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.26 or 0.00623004 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002203 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00014671 BTC.
Pitbull Profile
Pitbull’s official Twitter account is @BscPitbull.
