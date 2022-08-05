PIVX (PIVX) Trading 2.2% Lower Over Last Week

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. Over the last seven days, PIVX has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. PIVX has a market capitalization of $12.53 million and $121,650.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIVX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000775 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PIVX

PIVX (PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 69,768,109 coins. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org. PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org.

PIVX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

