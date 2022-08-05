PIXEL Price Tops $0.0013 on Exchanges (PXL)

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 5th. In the last week, PIXEL has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. PIXEL has a market cap of $710,806.13 and approximately $690.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIXEL coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,918.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.79 or 0.00596867 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.96 or 0.00266002 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004440 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00015777 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction.

PIXEL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

