PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PJT. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of PJT Partners to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.20.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT Partners Price Performance

Shares of PJT stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.35. 572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,830. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.10. PJT Partners has a 12-month low of $54.48 and a 12-month high of $89.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.77.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PJT Partners

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PJT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in PJT Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $783,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 226.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $519,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PJT Partners

(Get Rating)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.