PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on PJT. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of PJT Partners to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.20.
PJT Partners Price Performance
Shares of PJT stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.35. 572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,830. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.10. PJT Partners has a 12-month low of $54.48 and a 12-month high of $89.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.77.
PJT Partners Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PJT Partners
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PJT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in PJT Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $783,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 226.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $519,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About PJT Partners
PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PJT Partners (PJT)
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.