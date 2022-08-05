Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of PAA traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.20. 5,997,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,525,000. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day moving average is $10.75. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.10%.

Insider Activity at Plains All American Pipeline

Institutional Trading of Plains All American Pipeline

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $1,962,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $187,388,000 after buying an additional 4,880,244 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,317,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,732,000 after buying an additional 194,589 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 4,193.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,506,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,965,000 after buying an additional 2,447,646 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 322,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 7,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 20.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 30,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.18.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Further Reading

