Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) Director Guido Jouret Sells 800 Shares

Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) Director Guido Jouret sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $31,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,034.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Guido Jouret also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 1st, Guido Jouret sold 400 shares of Plantronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total transaction of $15,792.00.

On Tuesday, May 17th, Guido Jouret sold 800 shares of Plantronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $31,480.00.

Plantronics Stock Performance

Shares of Plantronics stock opened at $39.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.69 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.68 and its 200 day moving average is $35.40. Plantronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.41, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plantronics

Plantronics ( NYSE:POLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.51 million. Plantronics had a negative return on equity of 311.62% and a net margin of 1.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Plantronics, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plantronics in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Plantronics in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Plantronics in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plantronics in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Plantronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas.

