Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $221.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.01 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company’s revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

PLYA stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,396,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,265. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $9.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day moving average of $8.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 55.16 and a beta of 1.65.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PLYA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $301,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,984,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,662,683.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $48,948.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 434,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,811,002.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $301,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,984,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,662,683.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 115,830 shares of company stock valued at $945,887. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 504.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 44,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 36,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

