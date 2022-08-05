Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Gap Up to $24.11

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.11, but opened at $25.42. Plug Power shares last traded at $25.54, with a volume of 414,669 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLUG. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Plug Power to $20.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Plug Power Trading Up 4.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.05.

Institutional Trading of Plug Power

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.99 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 97.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Plug Power by 62.4% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Plug Power by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 8,361 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Plug Power by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Plug Power by 19.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Plug Power by 1.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

Featured Articles

