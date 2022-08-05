Polkadot (DOT) Trading 4.9% Higher Over Last Week

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 5th. One Polkadot coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.69 or 0.00037403 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Polkadot has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. Polkadot has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion and approximately $523.43 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Polkadot alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004303 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.04 or 0.00619754 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00015058 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Polkadot

Polkadot’s genesis date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,219,494,037 coins and its circulating supply is 1,104,270,366 coins. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network.

Polkadot Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkadot using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polkadot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkadot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.