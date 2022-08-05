Poplar Forest Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 904,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,986 shares during the period. DXC Technology comprises approximately 3.1% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $29,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,054,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,031,000 after buying an additional 2,253,875 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 257.6% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,513,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,008,000 after buying an additional 1,810,524 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,504,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,419,000 after buying an additional 525,773 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,399,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 4.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,894,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,486,000 after buying an additional 327,463 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DXC traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.90. 89,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,981. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $25.07 and a 1-year high of $41.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DXC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.92.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

