Poplar Forest Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Curtiss-Wright comprises about 2.3% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC owned about 0.39% of Curtiss-Wright worth $22,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindenwold Advisors increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.7% during the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 4,041 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth approximately $5,100,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 10.5% during the first quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.7% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 71,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,797,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of CW stock traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.32. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $113.04 and a twelve month high of $162.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.61 and its 200 day moving average is $141.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $559.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CW shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $168.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.40.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

(Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

