Poplar Forest Capital LLC Has $16.89 Million Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Lincoln National comprises approximately 1.8% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Lincoln National worth $16,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on LNC shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $83.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

NYSE:LNC traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,239. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.53. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $44.89 and a 1 year high of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 4.45%. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

