Poplar Forest Capital LLC Has $32.82 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC decreased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,329 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up 3.4% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $32,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 537.5% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 39.9% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,395,605. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $146.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.