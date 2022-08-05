Poplar Forest Capital LLC Has $40.98 Million Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28,661 shares during the period. Allstate accounts for 4.3% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Poplar Forest Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Allstate worth $40,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Allstate by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $850,916,000 after buying an additional 1,314,237 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,997,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $587,916,000 after buying an additional 107,977 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,892,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $575,564,000 after buying an additional 119,586 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $560,036,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Allstate by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,660,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $430,600,000 after purchasing an additional 672,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Up 2.0 %

Allstate stock traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.19. The stock had a trading volume of 33,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,137. The company has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.68. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $144.46.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.51. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $132.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.58.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.